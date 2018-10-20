Jose Mourinho has said that he would love to have Eden Hazard join him at Manchester United, but concedes that Chelsea would be unlikely to sell their star player to a Premier League rival.

Mourinho managed Hazard at Chelsea during the Portuguese’s second spell at the club, with the playmaker instrumental in the Blues’ 2014-15 Premier League title triumph.

Hazard scored 14 top-flight goals during that campaign but was one of a number of Chelsea’s high-profile players to reportedly fall out with Mourinho the following season.

Currently the league’s leading scorer with seven goals this term, Hazard has recaptured his best form under Maurizio Sarri, although he told Belgian outlet HLN during the international break that he wishes to work under Mourinho again.

Speaking ahead of the Red Devils’ trip to Stamford Bridge today (Saturday), the Man Utd boss told a press conference: “I would love to have him in Manchester United but I don’t think Chelsea will be selling to Manchester United so it’s not a problem.

“History says that when Eden Hazard is the best player in the Premier League, Chelsea is the champion. It happened with me, it happened with Antonio [Conte].

“Chelsea is top of the league now because he is the kind of player that can make a huge difference.

“Chelsea is led by experience and intelligent people in football. I think they would never sell Eden to Manchester United.

“I think he is just a nice kid. We had a good relationship, we were champions together. He was for the first time best player in the Premier League with me, so I think the feelings are good.

“When the feelings are good you say nice things, when they are not good you don’t say so much nice things.”