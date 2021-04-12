



Tottenham Hotspur have opened talks with Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng.

With his deal expiring in June, Boateng is free to discuss pre-contract terms with any foreign club and Sky Deutschland says negotiations have commenced with Tottenham.





The 32-year-old former Manchester City defender was informed last week that Bayern would not be renewing his deal.

And in a sure sign that Jose Mourinho will be staying with Tottenham next season, an approach has been made to Boateng.

Mourinho tried to sign the stopper when in charge of Manchester United and is now driving this Bosman deal.