Reports have it that Arsenal head of football, Raul Sanhelli met with Jose Mourinho recently as concerns over Unai Emery’s future continue.

Arsenal once again failed to grab the full three points in the Premier League match on Saturday afternoon, being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Wolves to leave them in fifth place with just 17 points from 11 matches.

Emery, who took over from legendary Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, has come under intense pressure after missing out on the top four last season and overseeing a poor run of form so far this season.

According to The Times, former United boss, Mourinho and Sanllehi had dinned together with the later left impressed by the Portuguese’s plans for the club.

It is claimed Emery has just one or two games remaining to save his job as club bosses seriously consider a move ahead of the November international break as Arsenal chiefs have become concerned by a break in the relationship between Emery and senior members of the squad, with the club beginning to prepare for a change of management.

The north London club are on the search for a coach with a strong knowledge of the Premier League and would bring a clear identity to the team. They also want a manager who will have no language barriers with his players which is a challenge for Emery at the moment.

The Portuguese has been seeking a return to the Premier League after losing his job at Manchester United last December. He was recently at Arsenal’s Europa League 3-2 victory against Vitoria, reportedly sitting alongside Sanllehi in the stands.

The 56-year-old has been advised to take up the job at Arsenal instead of Real Madrid having retained his home in North London.

Mourinho won the Europa League and the League Cup with Manchester United, as well as seven major trophies with Arsenal’s London rivals Chelsea.