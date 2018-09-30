Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants to see Paul Pogba sold in January.

The Mirror says the warring pair clashed again at training on Wednesday, this time in a running two-minute spat that was captured by TV cameras.

Pogba is desperate to join Barcelona, just two years after returning to United for a then world-record £89 million and Mourinho is as keen to get rid of a man who was a key member of France’s World Cup-winning squad this summer as soon as possible.

United believe their best chance of receiving a new world-record £200m transfer fee is to wait until next summer, but their manager wants a deal done earlier.

Pogba began and finished the training session, and flicked a ‘V’ sign at photographers later as he drove away from the training ground.

He is said to have been livid at his latest snub from Mourinho, which came less than 24 hours after the Portuguese told him he would never captain United under him again.