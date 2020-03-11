<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Jose Mourinho has defended Tottenham Hotspur’s six-game winless streak and hopeless situation about winning any trophy this season by talking up the club’s long injury list, and submits that any club in the world with similar situation would also struggle.

Spurs exited the 2019/2020 Champions League in the Round of 16 after RB Leipzig thrashed them 3-0 in the second leg, and 4-0 on aggregate.

Marcel Sabitzer capitalized on Hugo Lloris errors to net a brace for Leipzig in the first half, while substitute Emil Forsberg completed the routing in the second half.

Mourinho’s long injury list includes Son Heung-min who has been out with a broken arm since February, Harry Kane with hamstring since early January, Ben Davies with a recent hamstring injury and Davinson Sanchez.

Mourinho was asked during the post-match conference what challenges Spurs were contending with aside the injuries.

“It’s difficult for me to speak about injuries, but you want me to speak about other things when the obvious problems relate to accumulation of injuries?,” Mourinho said.

“If you want to make a mental exercise and imagine Leipzig tonight without Sabitzer, [Patrik] Schick, [Timo] Werner, do you think

they would win the way they did?





“You want to make an exercise of Liverpool without [Mohamed] Salah, [Sadio] Mane, [Jordan] Henderson, Barcelona without [Antoine] Griezmann, [Lionel] Messi, [Luis] Suarez, [Gerard] Pique, you want to make this exercise with every team in the world? I think every team in the world would struggle with five or six of their most important players missing.

“It’s as simple as that and to look at in a very pragmatic and simple way, it’s as simple as that.

“All the players on Leipzig would play, Forsberg would play, [Yussuf] Poulsen would, all of them would play in this moment in my team.”

Mourinho added: “I know that automatically our team will improve next season with these players returning from injury, but we also know we have to improve in other areas.

“Our problems don’t end with injuries, but no team in the world would cope with injuries for such a long time. You can cope for one

or two matches, you cannot cope for three or four months, it’s too much.”

He would also speak on Spurs’ chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

They are currently in eighth position on 41 points in the Premier League – seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and four points behind fifth-placed Manchester United in the Premier League.

“With the squad we have at the moment it’s going to be very, very difficult” Mourinho admitted.

“We have matches to play, we have matches to fight. It’s not like we cannot fight, we’re going to fight.”