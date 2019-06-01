<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Jose Mourinho has played down the impact of his sack from Manchester United, saying it was “nothing I didn’t expect” and that he “didn’t need time to recover”.

The Portuguese coach was dismissed by United in December, after falling 19 points behind then-league leaders, Liverpool.

During his three-year stay at Old Trafford, Mourinho spent nearly £400million on 11 players and failed to compete for the Premier League title.

Now, Mourinho has dismissed any notion of the sacking having any lasting impact on him, insisting that he didn’t need time to recover from the job loss.

“I didn’t need to recover from anything. What happened was nothing I didn’t expect.

“I didn’t need time to recover. I’ve been using the time to work on my future, to improve my technical staff, to find a new dimension to my work, without obviously losing what I am.

“It was me who, being as I am and thinking as I think, got to where I am. But my work has been at that level. I want to be better, I want to readapt, I want to reformulate myself and that’s what I’ve been doing,” Mourinho told Eleven Sports.