Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho said Chelsea are favourites to finish in the Premier League’s top four as he heaped pressure on Frank Lampard’s side ahead of the London derby.

Chelsea occupy the fourth and final Champions League spot after 26 matches, one point ahead of Tottenham – who visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Spurs, Manchester United and Arsenal are among the teams vying for a spot in the top four and Mourinho insisted Chelsea remain in the box seat despite a run of four league matches without a win.

“At this moment, Tottenham, Manchester United, Arsenal, Sheffield United, Wolverhampton, Everton – we are the underdogs,” Mourinho told reporters.





“We have ambitions to be there but we are one, two, three points behind Chelsea, so they have an advantage to all of us. That’s obvious. It’s not a big advantage but it is an advantage.

“Chelsea in this moment is favourite for the fourth position, considering Leicester have nine points more at this stage of the season.”

Former Chelsea manager Mourinho has ramped up the mind games for Tottenham’s trip to face the Blues after claiming to know Lampard’s tactics for the derby.

“I was told they were back to a back-five which is what they normally do when their results are not the best,” Mourinho said.

When asked how he knew, Mourinho added: “The same way journalists have a lot of news and you don’t tell the sources.”