



Jose Mourinho has been charged over comments he made in Portuguese to a television camera after Manchester United’s game against Newcastle United on 6 October.

It is alleged the 55-year-old used “abusive, insulting or improper language” following United’s 3-2 comeback win at Old Trafford.

The FA used a lip reader and the comments were interpreted as offensive.

He has until 18:00 BST on 19 October to respond to the FA charge.

Mourinho had been under pressure amid reports he would be sacked.

His side had been 2-0 down at half-time of the Premier League game, against a winless Newcastle, but they rallied in the final 20 minutes to win with goals from Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez.

After the game, Mourinho accused the media of conducting a “man-hunt” against him, but said he could cope with it.

The 90th-minute winner from Sanchez ended a four-game winless run, but United have recorded their worst league start for 29 years and sit eighth in the table.