<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has blamed his defenders for their 2-2 draw with Norwich City on Saturday.

The Portuguese was left cursing his side’s defensive mistakes after Tottenham failed to beat Norwich.

England international Harry Kane scored from the spot in the 83rd minute to deny the Canaries a first Premier League home win since beating Manchester City in September .

Norwich took the lead through Mario Vrancic’s opener and Serge Aurier’s own goal.

It would have been worse for Mourinho had Teemu Pukki’s goal not been marginally ruled out by the perpendicular lines of VAR with Norwich leading 1-0.

Mourinho’s men, who had previously levelled through Christian Eriksen, did at least rally for a point thanks to Kane.

The draw, however, meant Tottenham missed the chance to go into the top four for the first time since September 14.

Mourinho told Sky Sports, “I think the same defensive mistakes we made in the first half, we made in the second half. This is being a little bit of our history.

“We started very, very well and had three or four big chances at the beginning of the first half and conceded two very bad goals. Our defensive mistakes are match after match.

“I have lots of work to do but it has been difficult because I always say you have to try and hide your fragilities. We have to improve defensively because there are too many individual mistakes.

“That’s very frustrating because we play well and cannot be more offensive than we were in the second half.

“Norwich defended with their souls and their lives.”

On Eriksen’s future, Mourinho added: “I don’t want to speak about it. We are so open with one another. We keep it to ourselves. Obviously I share it with my boss. But its just between us.

“The only thing I can say is he is trying to help the team and I am happy with his man- of-the-match.”