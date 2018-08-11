Paul Pogba

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has allegedly been left unhappy with agent Mino Raiola as Paul Pogba continues to be linked with other clubs.

Pogba is just two years into a five-year contract at Old Trafford, but the France international has endured a mixed time at the Premier League giants under Mourinho.

The player has just helped his country win the World Cup, and it has resulted in the 25-year-old being associated with a potential switch to either Juventus or Barcelona.

Representative Raiola is said to have engineered a possible transfer to one of the European giants, and according to The Times, Mourinho has been left “fuming” about the situation.

