Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has allegedly been left unhappy with agent Mino Raiola as Paul Pogba continues to be linked with other clubs.
Pogba is just two years into a five-year contract at Old Trafford, but the France international has endured a mixed time at the Premier League giants under Mourinho.
The player has just helped his country win the World Cup, and it has resulted in the 25-year-old being associated with a potential switch to either Juventus or Barcelona.
Representative Raiola is said to have engineered a possible transfer to one of the European giants, and according to The Times, Mourinho has been left “fuming” about the situation.
