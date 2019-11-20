<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Jose Mourinho issued his first statement after accepting to replace Mauricio Pochettino on Wednesday, November 20, who was sacked on Tuesday, November 19.

The ex-Man United and Chelsea boss said he’s excited joining Tottenham, a club with great heritage, and passionate fans.

🚨 JOSE CONFIRMED 🚨 Tottenham have confirmed the appointment of Jose Mourinho as their new manager after the club parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino. pic.twitter.com/D5EmLZw4EG — SuperSport 🏉🏆 (@SuperSportTV) November 20, 2019

“I am excited to be joining a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters. The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me.”

Interestingly, his first game will be an away fixture at the London Stadium on Saturday, November 23, as Tottenham tackle West Ham in the Premier League.

Chairman Daniel Levy said he was “reluctant” to sack Pochettino, but explained the decision had to be made in the “club’s best interests”.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher says Mourinho brings the one thing Spurs have lacked under Pochettino: silverware.

“If Jose wants to get into top-level management, you’ve only got to look at his CV,” he told Sky Sports News. “People question the Manchester United job, but his career as a whole has been hugely successful, and that’s one thing Tottenham have lacked at the moment.

“As well as Pochettino has done, they haven’t quite got over the line to get a trophy, and that’s what Jose Mourinho does when he goes to a club.”

On the other hand, former Spurs midfielder and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp believes Mourinho could clash with the frugal Levy.

“Is he the right fit for Tottenham? It’s interesting, as Jose likes to spend money, and Daniel doesn’t, and Jose would want to get some really big names into the building,” explained Redknapp.

“He likes experience, and isn’t really one for playing young players, but you can’t argue with what he’s done in the game.”