Jose Mourinho has said that Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has ‘all the conditions to succeed’ in his managerial career thanks to his background and footballing experience.

Despite having just one year of managerial experience, steering Derby to the Championship playoff final last season, the 41-year-old has been handed one of the biggest jobs in English football, where he has been saddled with the additional headache of a two-window transfer ban.

With Eden Hazard and David Luiz having been allowed to leave, the former Chelsea midfielder has got off to an indifferent start to life at Stamford Bridge, winning just one of his opening four Premier League games to date, a 3-2 win against newly-promoted Norwich City.

The Blues have created a number of chances in their games this season, but have struggled to find a defensive balance, scoring six but conceding nine goals already, with some questioning if Lampard has what it takes to be a successful top-level manager.

However, his former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho reckons the Blues club-record goalscorer has all the tools and experience to do so.

“One thing is the player, another thing is the manager,” Mourinho told Sky Sports. “The player, I don’t think any Chelsea fan will disagree with me if I say is one of the top five most important players of Chelsea history, and probably some will say not top five, maybe top three.

“Another thing is his managerial career, one year of experience in Derby where he showed good qualities and now he has Chelsea in his hands.

“He plays for big things. He plays Champions League, he played a European Super Cup, he had already big matches in his hands, and he has to grow up with the level of experiences, which I believe he can because he has huge experience.”

“I cannot separate from the fact that football has been always in his life. He was born son of a player, he grew up [nephew] of a football manager, he became a player, he became a top player… I think he has all the conditions to succeed.”