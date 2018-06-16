Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has leapt to the defence of David De Gea following the Spain goalkeeper’s mistake that led to Portugal’s second goal in Friday’s Group B 2018 World Cup game which ended 3-3.

De Gea failed to handle a low left-foot strike from Cristiano Ronaldo which slipped through his fingers and ended at the back of the net to put Portugal 2-1 up close to the end of the first half.

“It’s my boy. It hurts me to say it, but he knows. He knows it’s a bad mistake,” Mourinho said as a pundit for RT in Russia.

“It’s a mistake that he doesn’t make with us, with United. He was our Player of the Season, fantastic performances. But that happens to the best.

“The good thing with the best is that in the next match he’ll be there, not afraid. Confident to go and ready to help the team. It is a goal with David’s face.”