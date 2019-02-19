



Jose Mourinho paid tribute to Arsene Wenger by describing his former rival as “one of the best managers in the history of football”.

Mourinho regularly clashed with Wenger during his time at Chelsea and Manchester United, and once famously labelled the former Arsenal manager as a “specialist in failure”.

But the ‘Special One’ insists he always had “real respect” for Wenger, who received a Lifetime Achievement award at Laureus World Sports Awards on Monday.

“There were some episodes along the road. I can only speak by myself. I really enjoyed the competition. But the real respect was always there,” said Mourinho, in a video message to Wenger.

“He made lots of history in that football club. The nickname is there – the Invincibles. Amazing. A coaching philosophy, the almost perfect team.

“He is one of the best managers in the history of football.”

Mourinho and Wenger are both without a club following the Portuguese’s departure from Manchester United earlier this season.

Wenger, meanwhile, left Arsenal at the end of last season after 22 years in charge of the Gunners and the Frenchman admits there is no certainty he will return to management.

“My future is unknown. Even for me,” said Wenger.

“I enjoy daily life now and I have been travelling a lot recently all over the world.”