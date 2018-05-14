Jose Mourinho has confirmed Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is a doubt for Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea with a knee injury.

Martial had been in line to start United’s final Premier League of the season against Watford, which Mourinho’s side won 1-0, but was left out after sustaining the injury in training on Friday.

Mourinho now doubts the France international will available for the Wembley showpiece against Chelsea this weekend.

“Anthony, I have to wait a bit for more. It’s his knee,” Mourinho said.

“He was injured in the Friday training session and yesterday [Saturday] he could not train. He had treatment in the morning at the training ground and he stayed away.

“I’m waiting for the doctor but when it’s impossible to play today, I have my doubts [for the cup final].”

Mourinho was more optimistic when asked about the fitness of striker Romelu Lukaku, who has spent time in Belgium recovering from an ankle injury he picked up during the 2-1 win against Arsenal on April 29.

“Let’s wait and see, also for Romelu. I know he will be back on Tuesday,” Mourinho added.