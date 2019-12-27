<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Jose Mourinho admits he already knows Christian Eriksen’s future as the midfielder enters the final months of his contract at Tottenham.

The Danish international is out-of-contract in the summer and has so far shown no willingness to extend his stay at the North London side, admitting last summer that he was keen to secure a new challenge amid reported interest from the likes of Real Madrid.

Eriksen has been utilised infrequently since Mourinho’s arrival as Spurs manager last month, though came on as a substitute to play a key role during the club’s 2-1 comeback victory over Brighton on Boxing Day.

The 27-year-old is widely expected to leave the club either in next month’s transfer window or on a free transfer next summer, and Mourinho admits he is already aware of the playmaker’s decision on where he will be playing his football in the coming seasons.

“About his future, I know his future. I think I know his future because his communication with me is completely open and honest and we trust each other,” the Portuguese told his post-match press conference.

“The only thing I can tell you is that I know his future, but I am not the one to speak about his future, it has to be him to speak about his future when he makes the decision to speak about it, not me.

“My feeling is that he wants to help us, which is why when I am in trouble and need a player with his qualities, I play him.

“Today he was important. Harry had a yellow card, we needed freshness, we needed vision and fast passing, and he was there for us.”