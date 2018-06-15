Jose Gimenez thumped home a powerful 89th-minute header to give Uruguay a dramatic victory over heartbroken Egypt in a World Cup Group A game that had looked likely to be a low-key goalless draw on Friday.

Gimenez rose to meet a Carlos Sanchez free kick to take the South Americans to three points alongside Russia, who beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 on Thursday, and break the resistance of Egypt.

Egypt had been without key forward Mohamed Salah but defended resolutely.

Uruguay struggled to impose themselves until the latter stages when keeper Mohamed El-Shenawy saved brilliantly from Edinson Cavani, who also hit the post with a late free kick, before Gimenez secured their first win in a World Cup opening game since 1970 when they went on to the semifinals.