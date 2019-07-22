<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sevilla defender Joris Gnagnon has apologised for his brutal kick on Liverpool player Yasser Larouci which led to Frenchman dismissal.

Gnagnon was giving a marching order for the dreadful tackle on Larouci, the Liverpool ace was stretched off the field of play.

The tackle made Jurgen Klopp angry, after the game the German manager admits the 18-year-old was “lucky” and avoided serious injury, though a further assessment will be carried out to know the extent of the injury.

Gnagnon later apologised on social media: “I would like to publicly apologise to Liverpool, the family of the player and the supporters.

“It was a heinous act on my part for whatever reason and should not be seen on a football field.

“All my prayers are with the player and the family”.

Asked for specifics on the Larouci injury, Klopp added: “He hit him full throttle and, in that moment, [if it was] a little bit different position where he hit him then it’s done. He rolls… he is a sports boy so that was OK, nothing happened there.

“I don’t know 100 per cent. It looks like he was lucky but I only spoke quickly to the Doc and that’s what he said, but we have to see.”