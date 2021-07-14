Jorginho: My world collapsed when I missed penalty kick against England

Italy midfielder Jorginho has recounted how his world almost collapsed when he lost the deciding penalty that would have given the team the Euro 2020 title.

Recall that Jorginho missed Italy’s fifth penalty, but former AC Milan goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma then saved his second of the shootout, denying Bukayo Saka to earn the win.

In a chat with SportTV, the Chelsea star, who was part of the squad that won the UEFA Champions League in May after the team’s 1-0 win over Man City, stated that he heaved a sigh of relief after saved his blushes.

“It was all planned. I knew that Donnarumma would have saved it,” Jorginho joked to SportTV. “I always give everything I have for the team, but unfortunately, sometimes it’s not enough.

“I ended up missing the penalty, and in that moment the world collapsed around me, because I wanted to hand Italy the win.

“Luckily, we have this phenomenon in goal that saved me.”