Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli will reportedly leave his current post after his side failed to advance to the quarter finals of the World Cup.

The South Americans scored three goals against France on Saturday, but were undone by Les Bleus striker Kylian Mbappe, whose double helped the 1998 champions to a 4-3 victory in Kazan.

According to TNT Sports, Sampaoli made the decision after a meeting with Argentine president Chiqui Tapia following Saturday’s defeat.

The report says that assistant coach Sebastian Beccacece will also leave his role, as the country’s FA looks to replenish the coaching setup ahead of the next major tournament.