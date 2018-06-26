Argentina head coach Jorge Sampaoli has boasted that the South American giants will beginning their campaign at the FIFA World Cup against Nigeria in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

The two-time winners started the tournament poorly and currently sit bottom of their group, having picked up just a single point from their opening two games.

But Sampaoli said: ”Tomorrow Argentina will start its World Cup. We have to take on board what happened to us, the point where we are now and we have to be aware tomorrow is the first of five matches that will take us to the final.

“Tomorrow we need to play the first of five finals.”

Sampaoli has also rubbished those claims and insists he remains firmly in control of team selection for the must-win game in St Petersburg.

“I can’t clarify situations that don’t exist. When we finished the last match I took responsibility for the loss,” he said.

“I am the coach so the next day I started to think about how we can win tomorrow as a team.”

Argentina must beat Nigeria and hope Iceland fail to beat Croatia in order to reach the knockout stage of the completion.