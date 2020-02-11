<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe has been found guilty of driving offense after he failed to stop at the scene of a road traffic accident last year and he’s risking heavy sanction.

The Premier League star reportedly crashed his white Bentley and destroyed goods world around £15,000 worth of damage in July 2019.

The 24 year old left the scene od the accident immidiately, but only to be tracked by the police some hours later.





Ibe has pleaded guilty and he will sentenced at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, March 3.

The former Liverpool star whose full name is Jordan Femi Ashley Ibe is qualified to play for Nigeria through his father , but turned down the opportunity to back in 2015.

Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh reportedly approached him but he declined the opportunity and chooses England instead.