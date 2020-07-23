



Jordon Ibe is backing former Bournemouth teammate Nathan Ake for a big club move away.

Ibe left the Cherries at the end of last month.

Asked whether he felt Ake had the ability to play for a top club, winger Ibe told the Beautiful Game podcast: “One-hundred percent.

“I want to see him do that. He deserves it.





“He’s been such a top player for Bournemouth.

“Even when he went back to Chelsea, he didn’t play as much, but he’s a terrific player.

“They (Cherries) have nurtured him, they’ve helped him on his way to the player he is today but he’s good enough to be at those top clubs.

“I’d love to see it one day.”