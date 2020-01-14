<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Barcelona and Manchester United winger, Jordi Cruyff, has been appointed the new head coach of Ecuador.

Cruyff becomes the first European coach to take charge of the South American nation since Dusan Draskovic, who had a five-year reign between 1988 and 1993.





Cruyff, the son of the late Dutch playing great and Barcelona boss Johan, has coaching experience at Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel and Chongqing Dangdai Lifan in the Chinese Super League.

The 45-year-old’s first game will be Ecuador’s opening 2022 World Cup qualifier away to Argentina on March 26.