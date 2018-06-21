Jordi Alba has played down speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League, insisting he would remain at Barcelona for the rest of his life if it was up to him.

The 29-year-old left-back has been reportedly linked with a move away from the Nou Camp, most recently Tottenham, this summer.

However, while he admits the decision about his future is not solely down to him, the Spain international – who in 2015 signed a five-year contract with Barca that included a 150m Euro buy-out clause – does not see himself leaving the La Liga champions.

“I’m very happy at Barca. If it depended on me, I would stay at Barcelona my whole life,” Alba said at a Spain press conference at the World Cup, as reported by www.sport.es.

“But it doesn’t depend only on me, it’s also what the club wants.

“It also depends on my performances, which this season have been very good, but I don’t see myself away from Barca.”

Alba has helped Barca lift 13 trophies since moving to the Nou Camp from Valencia in 2012, including winning La Liga four times, as well as four Copa del Rey titles, the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup.