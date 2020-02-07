<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has lashed out at the club’s sporting director, Eric Abidal, after the team crashed out of the Copa del Rey with a 1-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.

The quarter-final defeat came in a week when captain Lionel Messi, clashed with Abidal over an interview he granted.

Abidal had suggested that the players were to blame for Ernesto Valverde’s sack.

Quique Setien, who replaced Valverde at the Camp Nou, has lost twice in six games in charge of the LaLiga champions.

Alba told reporters that “This club gets enough s— thrown at it from the outside so we shouldn’t be throwing s— at ourselves.





“Abidal was a player, he is loved by the fans and that’s why he should know what it’s like inside the dressing room and how players feel,” Alba told reporters.

He also insisted that their Copa del Rey exit, has nothing to do with the events of the past week.

Barca defender, Gerard Pique, also said the team needed to move on from the club’s internal crisis.

“Everyone knows what they have done well and what they have not and now we must keep working. We need to stop biting our nose to spite our face because that won’t help us.

“We built this club on victories and we must do that again. We are working towards doing that, we are playing better, we’re adapting to the ideas of the coach and the dressing room is as united as ever,” Pique said.