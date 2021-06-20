Stand-in captain Jordi Alba defended Spain’s performance in the draw with Poland and says they will advance from Group E.

Jordi Alba felt Spain deserved to beat Poland and remains confident they will qualify for the round of 16 after a 1-1 Euro 2020 draw at La Cartuja Stadium.

Alvaro Morata put La Roja in front from close range in the first half to end a run of four international games without a goal, silencing his critics after he was whistled off during the goalless draw with Sweden.

Spain were unable to secure their first win of the tournament, though, as Robert Lewandowski’s second-half header kept Poland’s qualification hopes alive.

Gerard Moreno struck the post with a penalty just after Lewandowski levelled and Morata wasted a great chance to spare his blushes when he put the rebound wide.

Spain are third heading into a must-win final Group E clash with Slovakia at the same venue on Wednesday and stand-in captain Alba says they will get the job done, despite an unconvincing start to the tournament.





“I believe we will turn this around, get some wins and we are doing a good job of things at the moment,” said the Barcelona left-back.

“I think there is no doubting our intensity, I really think in terms of intensity and determination, you can’t question that.

“Of course there are plenty of things to improve, that’s the same for all teams but I think the coaching staff and players are doing a fantastic job. We are very ambitious, of course we are annoyed with the result but if we continue working hard I’m sure the results will come.

“On Wednesday, we have another final and we’ll continue trying all we have to win and get through to the next round.”

Alba said Spain were not surprised by Poland’s performance, particularly with the lethal Lewandowski leading the line.

He added: “They are quality players, who play with a great deal of intensity. Lewandowski is the best striker in the world.

“We knew the potential they had. We had chances but they had two great chances and scored one goal. They are a good national team, but I thought we deserved to get the win.”