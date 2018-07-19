Jordan Pickford is confident England will thrive after winning back the trust of supporters following their World Cup run in Russia.

The Everton goalkeeper was one of England’s standout performers as the Three Lions reached their first World Cup semi-final since Italia 90.

England finished bottom of their group at the 2014 World Cup, and Pickford has challenged his team-mates to push on having won back the hearts of the nation.

“I think it [the 2018 Russia World Cup] was down to us and the manager to put on a show on and that’s what we did.

“It was all about getting the fans back on board. The fans were an extra man out there in Russia – they were a different class.

“We could hear them throughout the whole of the games, and they spurred us on as a group and as a team.

“That, as young lads having grown up as fans, it was amazing to hear. Now we have got to become better and kick on and beat these better teams.”

Pickford admits England sensed a chance to “create their own history” in Russia but feel’s the team’s overall tournament experience is the perfect platform to build on.

“The key [to our success] was getting out of the group stage. We knew that was going to be difficult and the idea after that was just to take it game-by-game.

“Once we got to the semis we were thinking that we could create our own history. It was disappointing [not being able to do so] but it is quality how far we have come as a group and that will only put us in good stead for the future.”