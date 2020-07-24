



Jordan Henderson has been named the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year for 2019/20 season.

The Liverpool captain has been instrumental in his side’s romp to the Premier League title and currently has four goals and five assists to his name.

It is the 30-year-old’s first Player of the Year accolade and he is also expected to be in the running for the PFA Player of the Year award, the winner of which could also be announced imminently.

The Footballer of the Year award is voted for by members of the Football Writers’ Association and takes into account the player who has played “by precept and example” each season.

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling won the award in 2019/20, and Henderson becomes the first Liverpool player to win it since Mohamed Salah in 2017/18.





In a statement to the FWA, Henderson said: “I’d like to say how appreciative I am of the support of those who voted for me and the Football Writers’ Association in general.

“You only have to look at the past winners of it, a number of whom I’ve been blessed to play with here at Liverpool, like Stevie (Gerrard), Luis (Suarez) and Mo (Salah) to know how prestigious it is.

“But as grateful as I am I don’t feel like I can accept this on my own. I don’t feel like anything I’ve achieved this season or in fact during my whole career has been done on my own.

“I owe a lot to so many different people – but none more so than my current teammates – who have just been incredible and deserve this every bit as much as I do.”