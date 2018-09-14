Jordan Henderson thinks it’s time for Liverpool to take the “final step” by winning silverware – and rates this current side as perhaps the best he has played in.

The Reds have made a strong start to the Premier League season with four wins from four matches and only one goal conceded.

Ahead of a trip to Tottenham on Saturday, former Liverpool captain Graeme Souness said this current team is the best since the title-winning side of 1990.

That was the last time that Liverpool won the league, and Henderson is eager to secure a first Premier League title this season.

“Some of the football over the last year is up there with the best I have been involved in, if not the best,” he told Sky Sports.

“We have had some fantastic players, the likes of Stevie [Gerrard], [Luis] Suarez and [Philippe] Coutinho, but now as a team everybody is right at it and that comes from the manager. Since he has come in we have been going in the right direction and now it’s about taking the final step and winning silverware. That’s massive for us.”

Asked how Liverpool have improved since last season, when they finished fourth in the Premier League and reached the Champions League final, Henderson said: “Defensively we have been really solid – that’s a big thing.

“To win titles you need to be very good defensively, if not the very best. You always know our attacking threat will hurt the opposition and score goals, so for us as a team it’s about defending properly and that’s everyone from the goalkeeper to the striker. That is what we have been doing.

“The lads have had a great pre-season, which was tough but when you come through it you feel so good and I can see the benefits and hopefully will do so for the next few months too.”

Henderson is one of the most senior players in the Liverpool squad, having been with the club since 2011.

He was named Liverpool captain after Gerrard’s departure in 2015, but says there are several leaders in the dressing room.

“There are a few leaders in the team. I like to take that responsibility as much as I can but we have a group of players who lead the dressing room and make sure everybody is happy and working hard and doing what the manager wants.

“It’s important in a team to have four or five or more leaders because it’s OK when things are going well, but when they are not that’s when you need to stand up and be counted.”

Looking ahead to a trip to Wembley, where Liverpool won 4-1 last season, Henderson said: “Spurs are a fantastic team with a great manager. We have had some tough games against them so I am sure this one won’t be any different.

“It’s one we are looking forward to. It’s a big challenge. We have started well but this is a really big challenge. Hopefully we can go there and put on a big performance and come back with the win.”