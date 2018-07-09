Jordan Henderson is an injury doubt for England’s World Cup semi-final against Croatia with a tight hamstring, Sky Sports reports.

It is understood the problem is not too serious, but England’s medical staff will manage the Liverpool captain’s fitness carefully ahead of Wednesday’s match.

The squad resume training on Monday for the first time since Saturday’s quarter-final win over Sweden at their Repino base after having a rest day on Sunday.

Jamie Vardy is another injury concern for England boss Gareth Southgate – he was unavailable for Saturday’s 2-0 win after sustaining a groin injury in extra-time against Colombia last Tuesday.