Jordan Henderson: England will be champions in 2022 World Cup

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson believes England have what it takes to be champions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Recall that the Three Lions were so close to winning the just concluded Euro 2020 title only to lose to Italy via penalties in the final.

However, Henderson insisted that the team can challenge for the World Cup next summer.

“Now this defeat will gnaw us from the inside, but it is necessary to use it as fuel to achieve more.

“The team that we have formed at this tournament is special.

“And soon there will be a world championship in Qatar – we will be able to take revenge.”