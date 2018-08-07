Swansea City coach Graham Potter has revealed that Jordan Ayew has refused to train with the Championship team as talk of an exit from the club persists.

The Welsh side began their campaign in the second tier with a 2-1 away victory over Sheffield United on Saturday, but were without the 26-year-old, who netted 11 in the Premier League last term.

“There’s no further news on Jordan – he’s just not been here,” Swansea head coach Potter told BBC Sport Wales.

“That tells you that he’s not part of what we’re trying to do, by his own actions.”

The Ghana international is reportedly wanted by both Fulham and Crystal Palace, although BBC report that the former had a bid of £8 million rejected for his services earlier in the transfer window.

“It’s whether we can get a good enough deal for the club,” Potter continued. “Otherwise, that’s going to be an interesting time for him.”

Ayew has endured a troubled time since leaving FC Lorient for Aston Villa in 2015.

Despite a series of encouraging displays for the Villains in the top tier, his seven goals were unable to prevent the Midlanders from being relegated.

He scored twice in the Championship during the 2016-17 season before a mid-campaign move to Swansea, but again dropped down to the second tier following the Swans’ 18th-placed finish last term.