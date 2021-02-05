



Former Leeds United defender Jonathan Woodgate admits he’s surprised to have been given the Bournemouth job as a caretaker.

Woodgate only joined Bournemouth as a first-team coach on Monday – two days before the club sacked their former manager, Jason Tindall, following their fourth league defeat in a row.

When asked to explain his reaction at being named Bournemouth’s caretaker manager, Woodgate said he was: “Surprised.”

The former England centre-back added: “I didn’t think anything like this would happen so early.





“I know managers come under pressure at times. I have been involved with [around] 25 managers over my career and I know it is a cut-throat business, but I didn’t think it was going to be that early that it would happen.”

Woodgate’s reign may however not last for long following speculations that sacked Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is being tipped for the job. Neither Lampard nor the Bournemouth management has reacted to the speculations.

Thomas Tuchel who took over from Lampard at the Bridge has since handle a number of matches including the lone goal victory over Tottenham Thursday night.