Middlesbrough have announced that Jonathan Woodgate has taken over as the club’s new manager, replacing Tony Pulis.

The Welshman departed the Riverside at the end of the season after failing to guide the side into the Championship play-offs.

Woodgate has signed a three-year contract to take over at his hometown club in what is the first senior managerial role of his career.

During his playing days, he represented Boro in two separate spells and remained at the club after hanging up his boots in 2016.

After an apprenticeship working with the club’s Under-18 side, he was promoted to the role of first team coach by Pulis last season.

Woodgate will be joined in the dugout by his former Leeds United and Tottenham team-mate Robbie Keane.

The Irishman is currently assistant to Mick McCarthy with his international side and is understood to be retaining that role in addition to his club duties.