<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

St Mirren have continued their last-ditch strengthening of their squad ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership season with the capture of Nigeria-born English player Jonathan Obika.

Hull defender Sean McLoughlin has joined on a six-month loan and former Oxford striker Jonathan Obika has arrived on a two-year deal.

Jim Goodwin’s double swoop on the eve of Saturday’s Premiership opener against Hibernian at Easter Road makes it four new arrivals this week following the earlier signings of winger Ilkay Durmus and midfielder Sam Foley.

Obika began his career at Tottenham and has had spells with Yeovil, Millwall, Crystal Palace, Peterborough, Swindon, Charlton and Brighton.