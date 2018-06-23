Former Nigeria international Jonathan Akpoborie has urged the Super Eagles players not to get carried after their win against Iceland as they must now focus on the game against Argentina on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles got their Russia 2018 World Cup campaign back on track with a 2-0 win against Iceland in Friday’s Group D clash.

A brace from Ahmed Musa in the second half secured the Super Eagles’ first win of the tournament.

They must now avoid defeat against Argentina who are on one point to stand a chance of progressing into the round of the 16.

“Job is not done yet, there is still plenty of football to be played against Argentina,” Akpoborie wrote on Twitter.