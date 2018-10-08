



Former England and Chelsea captain John Terry has retired from football.

The centre-back made 78 caps for England and featured at four major tournaments, he joined Chelsea at age 14, led the Blues to five Premier League titles, four FA Cups, the Champions League, Europa League and three League Cups, he remains the club most successful captain and the highest scoring defender in the club history.

He left Chelsea in 2017 to join Aston Villa, and has ignored other offers since his contract expired with the Championship club at the end of last season.

He rejected a move to Spartak Moscow in the summer despite the high expectations of him coming to the club by the Moscow faithfuls.

John Terry, 37, shared an emotional farwell post on Instagram on Sunday in which he gave a special appreciation to his family and friends for their “great support”.

His statement read: “After 23 incredible years as a footballer, I have decided now is the right time to retire from playing. “As a 14-year-old, I made the biggest and best decision: to sign for Chelsea.

Words will never be enough to show how much everyone at the club means to me, in particular the fans. “To me, you are the best fans in the world.

I hope I have done you all proud wearing the shirt and the armband. “I want to thank my amazing team-mates, coaches, managers and backroom staff, who I was honoured to work with and learn from.

“They all guided me on my way to playing 717 games for the club I love, and it was a privilege to serve them as captain. “I look forward to the next chapter in my life and the challenges in my head.”