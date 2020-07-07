



Chelsea legend and current Aston Villa assistant manager John Terry has been linked to the vacant Bristol City job.

That’s according to a report from Football Insider, who claim that a City source told them that the 39-year-old and Wigan boss Paul Cook have both put their names in for the job after Wigan entered administration last week.





Lee Johnson, who had been the Bristol City boss since February 2016, was sacked on Monday after their bid for promotion to the Premier League ended after nine consecutive matches without a win, including four-straight losses after the restart.

Prior to Johnson’s sacking, the 39-year-old was the longest-serving manager in England’s second tier.

Bristol City had improved in each season under Johnson and had looked set to make the play-offs before their awful late run of form. They currently sit in 12th place in the Championship table.