<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Chelsea captain John Terry backed Jose Mourinho’s decision to sell Kevin de Bruyne and Mohamed Salah during his time as the Blue boss.

Terry was asked whether Mourinho made mistakes with certain talents during his second spell at the club having let the likes of Salah and De Bruyne found playing time elsewhere.

But Terry believes Mourinho took decisions that he believed were the best for the team at the time.

“In my generation now I see people like Salah and Kevin De Bruyne come through and not being able to match his standards at the time,” the current Aston Villa assistant manager told Dubai Eye radio.

“Now they were very talented but very young individuals as well. But Mourinho didn’t have time to put them in the team or take out a Duff or Robben because we were winning every single week and his job is on the line.

“So, like I said before if you come in and you are 10 or 20 percent below the standard of Duff and Robben who were scoring 20 goals a season each. You are not gonna make that team, no chance.

“Fair play to them they’ve gone away elsewhere and proved they’re good enough but at that present time they weren’t good enough for Chelsea.”