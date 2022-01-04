John Paintsil: Ghana does not have enough experience to end AFCON drought

Former Ghana international, John Paintsil, believes Milovan Rajevac does not have enough experience in his squad to end Ghana’s 40-year wait for another Africa Cup of Nations trophy.

Rajevac named his final 28-man squad for the upcoming tournament on Monday with AS Roma’s Felix Afena-Gyan and Clermont Foot’s Salis Abdul Samed being dropped.

Ghana’s squad also features the likes of Jonathan Mensah, Mubarak Wakaso, Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Abdul Baba Rahman and a host of other players who have been involved in the AFCON in the past.

However, Paintsil believes the experience in the squad is not enough to secure Ghana a fifth AFCON title in Cameroon.

“When he came in 2010, we were masters of our own and we were only taking instructions. But now that generation is not there. When you look at the team now, we only have Jonathan Mensah and Dede Ayew, which is not enough for any coach,” the former defender said.

“Milo [Rajevac] came because he loves Ghanaians and he knows the players will deliver for him. In some cases, no coach would have come and taken the job in such a crucial moment because it is Ghana we are talking about, a football-loving country.

“I said it was a crucial and wrong time because of the players he was coming to meet – players who had never been together, who had never played so many matches as a team, thinking that they had quality as a team but only quality as individuals, it was going to be difficult for him.

“But in all, if you look at what he has done in for the short period, it tells you that he is a great coach.”

Ghana is set to play Algeria in a friendly match on Wednesday before jetting off to Cameroon for the tournament which kicks off on January 9.