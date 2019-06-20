<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Ghana international John Paintsil says tactical discipline on the pitch will play a huge part in how far the Black Stars progress at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

In Egypt, the West Africans will be on a mission to end their historical woes at the continental championship, having made the semi-final of the last six tournaments but failed to lay hands on the ultimate reward.

They have been pitted against Cup holders Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in the group stage.

“I think with determination, hard work, confidence, teamwork, respect, the coach being there for the players and players being there for the coach, [the team will be successful],” said Paintsil to TV3.

“In terms of discipline [on the pitch], it means keeping their positions right, those who need to recover should recover, the team shape must be accurate; not left-wing going [forward and] left-back [also] going.

“If the coach asks them to keep shape, they must keep a shape – they understand these terms.”

“So with all these, everything will come right with them but if they lose focus, if they lose discipline on the field, they can get punished.”