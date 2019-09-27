<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu has replied London based journalist, Osasuo Obayiuwana, who said William Troost-Ekong’s days in the national team were numbered over his alleged unruly behaviour.

Ogu was responding to a series of tweets by Obayiuwana who claimed that NFF officials told him how Ekong has become a disruptive influence in the team.

“I respect you Mr @osasuo and I won’t say much but please could you please come up with whoever accused an innocent boy of all you tweeted. @WTroostEkong is one loyal guy and a guy who always will be focused on his job. He has never disrespected anyone in the team or the officials.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

“How people come up and talk negative about a very decent and loyal player like @WTroostEkong baffles me. This boy is one of the very respectable players in the @NGSuperEagles @thenff. A loyal servant and a guy who always want to learn and be the best ..

“When it comes to news about the @NGSuperEagles and @thenff, I promise to use my platform to address it. I don’t care what y’all think about it all. @WTroostEkong was never and will never do what he was accused of. This boy wants to be the best and win games for our Nation,” he posted on his twitter handle.