Former Hapoel Be’er Sheva of Israel midfielder, John Ogu, has dismissed outrightly the reports that he is on the verge of linking up with Turkish Super Lig side, Trabzonspor.

Recent reports have hinted that the combative midfielder is set to join fellow Nigerian compatriots, Ogenyi Onazi and Anthony Nwakaeme at Trabzonspor this summer after his contract at Hapoel Be’er Sheva ended.

But during a chat with Complete Sports in Asaba where the Super Eagles were camped for a week in preparation for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Ogu said he knew nothing about the Trabzonspor move.

“Anything you heared about me trying to join Trabzonspor waa not from me and it was also not from my agent as I have not spoken at all to the Turkish club, and I have no connection whatsoever with them,” Ogu stated.

“I can tell you that there is nothing concrete yet but all I know is that there have been offers from some other countries apart from Turkey because my agent told me about them.

“I have not signed anything yet and once I know where I will be playing next season, then I will update all of my fans and that will be on social media, but for now, I am focused on the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.”

Ogu restated his dream to earn a move to a club in England, particularly in the Premier League before he finally calls it quits in his footballing career.

The 31-year old who has decided to leave Hapoel Beer’Sheva with whom he won a plethora of trophies during his five years stay said he was looking forward to playing for an English club.