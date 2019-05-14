<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu is looking forward to playing in Spain, Italy or England next season.

Ogu who becomes a free agent this summer after announcing he will quit his Israeli side, Hapoel Beer Sheva, over contractual disagreement, has only played in Slovenia, Portugal, and Israel since he arrived in Europe but he is eager to also experience the top leagues.

He won six titles, including three successive league titles, two Israeli Cup crowns and one Toto Cup title in his five years stay at Hapoel Beer Sheba.

“Dear @premierleague, @LaLigaEN, @SerieA, my dream to play in your league is still much alive. I am so looking for them challenges ??????,” Ogu tweeted.

Ogu a former Drava Ptuj, Uniao de Leiria and Academica player is expected to be named in Gernot Rohr’s 26-man provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations in Egypt.

The Super Eagles are in Group B along with Burundi, Madagascar, and Guinea.