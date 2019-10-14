<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





John Ogu has hailed the performance of the Super Eagles after they battled to a 1-1 draw against Brazil inside the 55 thousand capacity National Stadium in Singapore at the weekend.

The game required two water breaks in each half because of the high altitude weather and the Copa American champions dominated play with possession of 68% against the Eagles 32%.

Paris Saint-German forward Neymar went off injured in the first half but it was still a difficult task facing the Selecao’s squad worth 1.14 billion Euros compared to Nigeria’s 219 million Euros.

However, it was the Eagles that scored first through Joe Aribo before Real Madrid midfielder Casimero equalised.

The hard-earned draw was almost marred by the injury to goalkeeper Francis Uzoho and after the match Ogu tweeted: “Our boys showed character. I enjoyed every bit of the game.

”The former Hapoel Beer Sheva midfielder also spared a thought for Francis Uzoho who was injured during the match. “My thoughts are with Francis Uzoho. Hopefully, it’s nothing serious,” he added.

John Ogu is currently a free agent and has been linked with a couple of clubs across Europe but he is yet to commit to any side.