Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu says his ideal midfielder partner is Wilfred Ndidi and can give up his salary to continue playing with the midfielder.

Ogu and Ndidi have enjoyed some success together playing in the heart of the Super Eagles midfield and were both in Gernot Rohr’s team to the 2018 FIFA world cup and the 2019 African cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ogu who currently plies his trade with Saudi premier league side Aladalah FC has now hinted that he enjoyed being in the line up with the Leicester City man and believed he perform better when he has Ndidi close to him.





“If am asked to choose between to give up my salary or play in the middle with Ndidi, I will give up my salary to play next to him in the middle.”

“Since he started playing for Eagles, all my best games with Eagles was when I had him in the middle with me”, Ogu said in a social media post.

Meanwhile, Ogu last played for the Super Eagles back in July 2019 and was also omitted from Gernot Rohr’s 24 man squad scheduled to take on Sierra Leone for the 2021 African cup of Nations qualifiers, before it was postponed due to coronavirus outbreak.