Super Eagles midfielder, John Ogu, says the national team looks more attractive to Nigerian players in the diaspora following the team’s superb display in a 2-2 friendly against Ukraine at the Dnipro Arena on Tuesday.

Gernot Rohr handed call-ups to four debutants in Joshua Maja, Bonaventure Dennis, Maduka Okoye and Joe Aribo, but it was the latter that stole the limelight with his impressive display, capped with a debut goal.

And now, the former Hapoel Beer’Sheva star, currently unattached, believes the new crop of stars stepping into the team will further make the lure of playing for the Super Eagles irresistible for Nigerian players in the diaspora.

He tweeted, “With the bunch of talents we have in the Super Eagles, the likes of Tammy Abraham and any other Nigerian players born outside the country will want to represent their fatherland.”