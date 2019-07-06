<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles’ John Ogu has stressed that he is confident that the fruitful discussions he and his teammates had among themselves immediately after their listless loss to Madagascar will help sway victory in their way against Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations second round clash in Alexandria on Saturday.

The Eagles suffered a surprise defeat to the Barea of Madagascar last week in a game they needed just a draw to top their group but Ogu who also featured in the game disclosed that they are going to use the game with Cameroon to redeem their image.

“It has been going well so far. We made it to the next round which is great so far and now we are looking forward to the next game with Cameroon,” Ogu told newsmen.

“We already had a meeting among ourselves where we talked and asked ourselves to do more. We learned we made

mistakes in the game against Madagascar and we are sorry for that.

“We followed the game and we are aware Cameroon is the next team to play against. This is a big game and a game we want to give our all.

“We have a chance and all we need to do is look at ourselves and bring up our A game. Cameroon is a good side and we are aware. We will come out strong on Saturday.

“Yes, definitely Nigeria will see a different team performance from us. We have spoken to ourselves about our performances and we are ready to make the necessary changes to make Nigerians happy.”