John Ogu has revealed that his Israeli club Hapoel Beer Sheva have opened talks with his agent, Hootan Ahmadi over a contract extension with the club, and he is ready to sign.

The 30 year-old Nigeria international is in his final year of his current deal at the club he joined in 2014.

In a long post which was shared on Instagram on Sunday, Ogu explained that despite a verbal agreement that a deal will be struck soon between him and the club, he also wants to secure his future financially.

Ogu would also inform his esteemed fans that he wants to remain focused on the important games ahead rather that allow talks of his future distract him.

“I’ve had a lot of people asking me about my future at the club. First and foremost, I love this club. I have special bond with the fans in particular, and I hope you have seen from every performance that I give my all for you,” Ogu stated in his Instagram post.

“The club management and the owners have been kind to me over the years and I’ve grown as a player and as a person. My contract runs out in the summer and I’m not getting any younger.

“I need to secure myself financially, but there’s always a balance between financial incentives and what your heart wants. I truly wants to stay.

“@hootanacan (Ogu’s agent Hootan Ahmadi) has started discussion with the club to renew my contract and he has told me the club are also keen for me to stay.

“These things are never in black and white and it takes time. Please be patient with both me and the club, I hope I’m sure we will reach an agreement to keep me here that is fair for the club but also reflective of commitment and service to Beer Sheva.

“In the meantime, there are some very important games and whilst discussions are ongoing between the club and my agent, I hope you will respect this privacy as I wish to concentrate on the team in what is an important games for us to be back to winning ways.”